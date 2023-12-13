Veil announced with a gameplay trailer

The Swedish developer Graewolv has now announced Veil, something they describe as a co-op horror-shooter. Here we get to play as a battlemage, but unlike Wizard with a Gun, this one offers realistic graphics and a very different take on the concept of magic. Here is the official synopsis:

"The demonic influence from The Veil creeps in, and the warring factions of Velumgrad bring their power struggle to the brink of full-on war. Guided by the mysterious Elders, you form loosely connected Occult Operator Teams with other warlocks. To satisfy your occult ambition and slake your thirst for forbidden knowledge, you take on deadly missions and explore Velumgrad and its shadow world, The Veil."

The game already has a Steam page with more information, but there is still no word on when this will be released - or for what formats (besides PC). Check out the first trailer below, which offers plenty of gameplay.