Vegas Falcons reloads with several former Call of Duty League champions

We've mentioned several times in the past that the Vegas Falcons are currently by far the worst team in the 2025 Call of Duty League season. Heading into the third Major of the year, which kicks off later today, the team has yet to secure a single CDL Point, meaning it has reached the half-way point of the year without a single match win to show for itself. Clearly, this is no way to operate, which is why the Saudi Arabian Falcons are moving away from their former all-Saudi team to recruit some Call of Duty veterans.

The former roster of CDL rookies has been mostly benched, with only Saud "Exnid" Alati retaining his place on the starting team. This has been done to make way for Amer "Pred" Zulbeari, Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson, and Preston "Priestahh" Greiner.

Pred, for starters, won a CDL championship last year with the OpTic Texas squad. Priestahh starred on the 2023 championship-winning New York Subliners team, and Arcitys was part of the 2021 Atlanta Faze championship roster.

We'll have to see if this works in the Falcons favour and if they can begin to actually rack up some points in this CDL season.