Vegas Falcons promises commitment to MENA talent despite benching most of its Saudi squad

We've reported on the Vegas Falcons quite frequently as of late, mainly because the Call of Duty League team has recently decided to depart from its Saudi-focussed efforts for more veteran talent in an effort to save an already horrendous season where they are yet to score a single point. This change has meant benching most of the Saudi players that were originally signed in favour of a few former world champions, but now the team has come out and promised that this switch will not signal the end of its MENA talent-focussed efforts.

In a lengthy statement, the Falcons explain:

"As the Vegas Falcons, our journey began with an ambitious vision: Bringing an all-Saudi roster to compete on one of the world's biggest stages, the Call of Duty League. From the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States, our mission was to elevate MENA talent and showcase their potential to the world.

"Midway through the season, our direction evolved. While our current CDL roster features a broader North American presence, we are proud to continue showcasing Saudi representation at the highest level. This shift is not a departure from our core values but a step forward in our journey, blending global competition with our foundational mission."

The Falcons go on to promise that it will continue to support an all-Saudi academy team, while offering ways to progress to the main roster. It also signs off my saying the following: "We are here for the long run. The dream is still alive and we are not done yet."

We'll have to see whether the Falcons stick with their updated roster or switch back to an al-Saudi line-up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 event at the Esports World Cup, which is being held in Saudi Arabia too.