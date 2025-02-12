Vegas Falcons makes roster changes after dismal start to Call of Duty League campaign

HQ

To say that the Vegas Falcons has had a poor start to their 2025 Call of Duty League campaign is probably a bit of an understatement. The team finished dead-last in the Major 1 qualifiers and lost their first games and were immediately eliminated from the Minor and Major tournaments that have already happened too. Needless to say, to get the season back on track, changes had to be made.

And that is precisely what has happened. The Falcons has announced that Fahad "WXSL" Alkahtani has been promoted to the starting roster, while Salman "Roxas" Alkhuzayyim has been benched, and Khalid "Khhx" Almadhi has been released.

The team is still focussed on supporting a purely Saudi Arabian player roster for this coming Major, so we'll just have to stay tuned and see if they can get things going and ideally also notch up at least some Call of Duty League Points. Currently, the Falcons are the only pointless-team, with points earned for placement at tournaments and simply for wins in the regular season too...