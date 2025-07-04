Vegas Falcons drops Preistahh and signs TjHaLy

HQ

Out of all of the 12 Call of Duty League teams, there were none that were as truly abysmal in the 2024/25 season as that of Los Angeles Guerrillas M8 and Vegas Falcons. The former finished the entire season with six match wins to its name and 26 losses, something that while horrendous is still significantly better than the Falcons.

The Saudi Arabian-owned team scored a whopping three match wins and 28 losses, resulting in a win-rate that was less than 10%. It even barely won any of its maps, with a win-ratio of 23%, showing that the Falcons were effectively free points for any team they came up against. That cannot go on and now the team is working on a rebuild ahead of the 25/26 season that will be played on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Already, Preston "Priestahh" Greiner has been released from the team after serving a stint that was less than three months in duration. A replacement has already been found as Thomas "TJHaLy" Haly has signed with the organisation.

The big question is what the Saudi team will do with the many Saudi players it brought to the CDL, as the only success that the Falcons saw was after it pivoted to more experienced CDL veterans in the second half of the season. The signing of TjHaLy suggests that more veterans will be brought in, and the focus on home-grown and local talent will be pushed aside in the hope of not spending another season firmly at the bottom of the standings.