Vecna is making a big return to Dungeons & Dragons in 2024

Vecna, the classic big bad of many Dungeons & Dragons campaigns, is making his return to the lore in 2024, as confirmed in a D&D Direct stream, where the major plots coming to books for the tabletop roleplaying game were outlined.

2024's big adventure will involve Vecna in a major capacity, and it will involve "world-hopping" as well, according to the Dungeons & Dragons design team. While Vecna is a classic D&D villain, he is likely making his grand return in 2024 to also jump on the bandwagon of Stranger Things' final season.

As Stranger Things introduced Vecna as a primary antagonist in Season 4, and is hyping up his return for the fifth and final season, it makes sense that the game that initially inspired the show's villain would also make use of him. Also, in 2025, another Dungeons & Dragons story will release, which will be centred around the Red Wizards of Thay, the villains that we see in Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

