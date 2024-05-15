Vecna from Dungeons & Dragons is coming to Dead by Daylight

HQ

As usual, there is a three-month gap between new chapters of Dead by Daylight. In February, All Things Wicked was released, introducing the new killer The Unknown and survivor Sable Ward, and now it's time for a new chapter. This time it's all about Dungeons & Dragons and now leaks have confirmed that it's Vecna we see in the role of the new killer.

In addition, the new update released in conjunction with the chapter will introduce a brand new game mode that fans have been clamouring for this year. Because it's time for two killers to team up to slay survivors (which in this game mode consists of eight). Given that we're getting closer to May, we can expect to hear a lot more about this in the near future. For now, we can treat you to the images of Vecna and the two survivors.