Vecna almost had a Darth Vader-like change of fate in Stranger Things finale

There weren't many surprising turns of fate in the Stranger Things finale, as the popular Netflix series concluded in a rather natural way. But this wasn't always going to be the case, as following the arrival of the last ever episode of the show, creators The Duffer Brothers spoke with Netflix Tudum to talk about an idea that never made it beyond a theory.

In the wider interview and when talking about the conclusive fight, the Duffer Brothers revealed that they played around with the idea of Vecna actually having a change of heart and suddenly swapping sides after the big narrative reveals had played out. It almost led to a moment where Vecna teamed up with Eleven and Kali for a massive end battle against the Mind Flayer, a "Darth Vader-type" moment as it has been described.

In full, Ross Duffer elaborates: "We did discuss with the writers' room if he could have a Billy [Dacre Montgomery] moment where he turns against the Mind Flayer [in a] Darth Vader-type situation. But the more we talked about it with the writers and with Jamie [Campbell Bower], he's gone so far at this point to get here, he has to justify everything he's done. And the only way to justify that is to go, "I chose this, and I believe in this still.

"Even though he is shaken by seeing this memory, he's too far gone at this point to turn against the Mind Flayer. But we wanted to leave it up to the audience in terms of whether young Henry did choose this or whether it was simply the Mind Flayer controlling him from beginning to end. But ultimately, in terms of where Henry goes, it doesn't matter because he chooses the side of the Mind Flayer at the end of the day."

Do you think this decision was good for the Stranger Things finale or would you have liked to see it end a different way?