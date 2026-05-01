VCT Pacific Stage 1: The confirmed playoffs squads have been determined

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This weekend will see the final round of Valorant Champions Tour Pacific Stage 1 group stage action occurring, as the last matches are underway before the playoffs phase commences. To this end, there is a lot that can change from a seeding perspective, but what we do know for a fact is that four of the 12 teams have been eliminated for good and eight teams have been confirmed for the playoffs.

Following the weeks of action that have happened up until this point, Gen.G Esports, Team Secret, Varrel, and Zeta Division have all been eliminated due to the latter four teams losing each of the match-ups to date, and Gen.G Esports only winning a single match-up out of four.

This means that the playoffs will feature the following teams from each of Group Alpha and Omega.

Group Alpha confirmed playoffs teams:



DRX



Paper Rex



Nongshim RedForce



Global Esports



Group Omega confirmed playoffs teams:



T1



Rex Regum Qeon



Full Sense



DetonatioN FocusMe



Again, the full playoffs seeding will only be revealed after this week's matches, but by the look of things, both DRX and T1 will be respective group winners, as they are currently undefeated in their match-ups.