VCT Pacific Stage 1 Playoffs: Here are the fixtures for the final four matches

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We've been eagerly following and keeping tabs on the EMEA portion of the action for the Valorant Champions Tour's Stage 1 proceedings, but there has been plenty to cover elsewhere around the world too, including in the Americas, and also in the Pacific region where a victor will be crowned this weekend.

Like in the EMEA division where there will be four final games played over the days ahead, the Pacific region also only four matches left to offer, with only four teams remaining alive and hunting for the trophy.

While you can see the fixtures for the weekend below, it should also be said that with the structure of the bracket, we do know two of the three confirmed Pacific representatives for the coming Masters London event, as with Global Esports and Full Sense reaching the Upper Bracket Final, both have punched tickets to the event, even if they do have much more to play for soon.

VCT Pacific Stage 1 Playoffs fixtures (May 15-17)

Upper Bracket Final (May 15):



Global Esports vs. Full Sense at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST



Lower Bracket Semifinal (May 15):



T1 vs. Paper Rex at 13:00 BST/14:00 CEST



Lower Bracket Final (May 16):



Loser of Global Esports/Full Sense vs. Winner of T1/Paper Rex at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST



Grand Final (May 17):