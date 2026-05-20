VCT Pacific Stage 1: Paper Rex comes out on top of Full Sense

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Recently, we touched on the results of the Valorant Champions Tour's EMEA Stage 1 playoffs and talked about the EMEA squads who have punched their ticket to Masters London in June, and also the singular squad who has earned an Esports World Cup ticket. This wasn't the only event that happened however, as the Pacific region also wrapped its Stage 1 proceedings, with a winner now ready to spotlight.

After overcoming Full Sense in the grand final in a convincing 3-0 fashion, Paper Rex has been crowned as the VCT Pacific Stage 1 victor. This means that Paper Rex has secured a ticket to Masters London as well as the region's Esports World Cup spot from this event, while Full Sense, for finishing second, also claims a Masters London spot, with Global Esports following suit for finishing third overall.

With this in mind, now three of the four regions have determined their Masters London representatives, meaning we are just waiting for the Americas division to conclude their Stage 1 play to fill the remaining spots, a task that will be completed by the end of the week.