VCT Masters Santiago: The eight-team playoffs bracket is set

There is still a decent amount of action to be held as part of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Santiago tournament, as while the playoffs bracket has now been set and we know the eight squads who remain in contention for the tournament, the event won't actually conclude until March 15.

The next batch of matches will kick off soon all the same, as the playoffs commence from March 6, with the initial Upper Bracket games being featured. With this being said, the first fixtures are seeded as follows:



Furia vs. Paper Rex at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET on March 6



NS RedForce vs. Gentle Mates at 21:00 GMT/22:00 CET on March 6



BBL Esports vs. NRG at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET on March 7



All Gamers vs. G2 Esports at 20:00 GMT/21:00 CET on March 7



The playoffs use a double-elimination format meaning losers won't immediately be knocked out. Rather they slip down to the Lower Bracket where they will risk being booted out of the event should they lose a second time.

Who do you regard as the favourite to win VCT Masters Santiago?