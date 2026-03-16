VCT Masters Santiago: Nongshim RedForce comes out on top in all Pacific region finale

HQ

Nongshim RedForce has been competing in competitive Valorant for some time but the organisation has never really managed to make a major impact in the esport, especially in the biggest tournaments around the world. This has now changed.

At the Valorant Champions Tour Santiago Masters event in Chile, NS RedForce managed to defy the odds, go the distance, and lift the trophy by defeating fellow Pacific region contender Paper Rex in a very convincing 3-0 fashion.

In fact, NS RedForce has been pretty much indomitable at the tournament, as the team only dropped one map out of 10 during the entire Playoffs portion of the event, making this victory very deserved.

This result sets up NS RedForce as one to watch heading into the next phase of the VCT season, which for the Pacific region will include Stage 1 kicking off on April 3.

Did you watch the Santiago Masters?