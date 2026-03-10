VCT Masters Santiago: Furia and Gentle Mates knocked out as Upper Bracket Final fixture is set

HQ

It's the final week of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Santiago tournament, and already two teams have been eliminated from the playoffs of the Chilean event. In total, only six teams are left in contention for the title, with two more set to be eliminated today and the confirmed Upper Bracket Final fixture is locked in too.

For one, after losing to All Gamers and BBL Esports, both Gentle Mates and Furia, respectively, have been eliminated from the event. This means that both the former squads must now survive another knockout match, this time against Paper Rex and G2 Esports, respectively. The winners will advance and face each other, wherein the victor of that match will play the loser of the Upper Bracket Final.

This major game will see NRG take on NS RedForce, with the winner moving on to the grand final and the loser having to play one more game in the hope of securing a finals ticket. We won't actually have answers to many of the fixtures and questions until later this week, as following today's games, there is a break until Friday, March 13, when the last four games will start commencing.

Looking at today's fixtures, here's what's in store and when it will happen.



G2 Esports vs. BBL Esports at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET on March 10



Paper Rex vs. All Gamers at 21:00 GMT/22:00 CET on March 10



Who do you think will win VCT Masters Santiago?