VCT Masters Santiago: All Gamers and BBL Esports eliminated, only four teams remain

HQ

Just as we commented on yesterday, the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Santiago event is in its final stages. As of now, there are only four teams left in contention, as two squads were knocked out yesterday in what were effectively the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals.

To this end, both All Gamers and BBL Esports have been eliminated from the event after losing to Paper Rex and G2 Esports, respectively. It should be said that All Gamers did at least put up a better fight, as they lost 2-1 compared to BBL Esports who fell in a less convincing 2-0 manner.

With this being said, the next knockout game will see Paper Rex face G2 Esports, with the winner advancing and facing the loser of NS RedForce versus NRG. With this in mind, how do you expect the Chilean tournament to conclude?