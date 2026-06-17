VCT Masters London: Four teams remain with four games left to be played

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We're only a few days away from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters London event coming to a close, as the grand final will officially happen this Sunday (June 21). With this being the case, there are now only four teams left in contention with four games left to be played.

This all comes following yesterday's matches, which saw two more teams knocked out of the event for good. For one, Team Vitality defeated FUT Esports in a 2-0 result, while Leviatan smashed XLG Esports in a similar 2-0 manner. This means we now know the next knockout fixture, but also the fixture for the upper bracket final where the first grand final spot will be on the line. You can see all four remaining fixtures below.

VCT Masters London Upper Bracket Final (June 19)



EDward Gaming vs. Paper Rex at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST



VCT Masters London Lower Bracket Semifinal (June 19)



Team Vitality vs. Leviatan at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST



VCT Masters London Lower Bracket Final (June 20)



Loser of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Semifinal at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST



VCT Masters London Grand Final (June 21



Winner of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST



Who do you think will go the distance from this point?