VCT Masters London 2026: The playoffs bracket is set with the opening matches locked in

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There are actually still quite a few matches left to be played at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters London 2026 event, as while the next and final stage of action, the playoffs, will kick off tomorrow on June 12, it will run all the way until June 21, i.e. next Sunday.

With this being the case, the eight-team playoff bracket has now been seeded following the conclusion of the Swiss stage yesterday, which you can see the results for that portion of play here.

The playoffs will use a double-elimination format, meaning teams can lose one match and remain alive in the tournament (unless a team goes undefeated to the grand final and then loses that final match, of course), and with this said, we now know the opening fixtures and how all eight teams have been seeded. Check out the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals matches below.



Paper Rex vs. Leviathan at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST



Team Heretics vs. Team Vitality at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST



Edward Gaming vs. FUT Esports at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST



G2 Esports vs. XLG Esports at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST



With these fixtures in mind, which team is your favourite to go the distance?