VCT Masters London 2026: Leviathan crowned champion after overcoming Paper Rex

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There were quite a few major esports tournaments that came to a close over this past weekend, with one such example being the Valorant Champions Tour London Masters event. This brought together 12 of the best Valorant teams from around the world for a major event where $1 million was on the line (and Big John, the Boshfather, was a bartender...).

Now that the event has come to a close, we have a victor to report on and it's actually quite a surprising name. The South American Leviatan came out on top of the event after defeating Paper Rex in the grand final in a tight 3-2 manner. This result means that Leviatan are heading home with $350,000 in prize money, but also a target on their back as we head into Stage 2 regional play and then the premier Champions event afterwards.

This result was also a massive one for Leviatan as it is the organisation's biggest Valorant victory to date. In the past, it did manage to win VCT 2024: Americas Stage 2, but beyond that, it has never won a top division tournament in the esport (not even Americas Stage 1 for 2026).

With this in mind, can Leviatan go on a run and start chaining together some major results?