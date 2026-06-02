VCT Masters London 2026: Here are the confirmed 12 teams and the opening day fixtures

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Now that the various regional tournaments have come to a close, all eyes are shifting toward the Valorant Champions Tour Masters London event, which will run between June 6 and 21 and see 12 of the best teams from around the world in-attendance and hunting for a slice of a $1 million prize pool.

With the action kicking off this weekend, you may be curious as to the confirmed 12 teams and likewise how they have been seeded. If so, it's worth knowing that for winning their respective regional events, four of these teams have punched direct tickets to Masters London's playoff portion (these teams being G2 Esports, EDward Gaming, Team Heretics, and Paper Rex), while the other eight have been seeded into a Swiss stage bracket.

For this Swiss stage portion, each team will play three games, where if a team notches up two victories, it will officially qualify for the playoffs. Two losses will lead to elimination and there is no room for anything further, as a team will conclude this stage with either two wins or losses to its name.

The Swiss format does mean that seeding will change on a day-by-day and round-by-round basis, so we only know the opening fixtures for the time being. As for what these are, you can see the matches and when they will be played below.

VCT Masters London Swiss stage Round 1 matches



XLG Esports vs. NRG at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST on June 6



Team Vitality vs. Dragon Ranger Gaming at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST on June 6



Full Sense vs. FUT Esports at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST on June 7



Leviatan vs. Global Esports at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST on June 7



Who do you think will qualify out of the Swiss stage?