VCT Masters London 2026: FUT Esports and XLG Esports survive the Swiss stage

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As we touched on yesterday morning, the Swiss stage of play for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters London event was to come to a close in the hours ahead, with two teams already qualified for the playoffs, two squads already eliminated, and four teams battling it out over two remaining playoffs tickets.

With this being the case, we now know the results of the Swiss stage, as yesterday the two last matches were played. To begin with, FUT Esports knocked out NRG after a match that went 2-1 in favour of the former, while XLG Esports followed suit by ending Global Esports' tournament run in a similar 2-1 manner.

This means the Swiss stage has come to a close with Leviatan, Team Vitality, FUT Esports, and XLG Esports are all advancing to the playoffs, while Global Esports, NRG, Dragon Ranger Gaming, and Full Sense have all been knocked out and will not be appearing any further.