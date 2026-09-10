VCT Game Changers Pacific 2026: The Playoffs bracket is locked in with two Championship tickets on the line

HQ

It's almost time for the Pacific region of the women's Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers division to come to a close, as after a hectic season, there is around one week of regional play left to be offered.

The Playoffs bracket has been set, and we now know the opening four fixtures and how the eight teams have been seeded into the double-elimination bracket, where the two survivors who reach the Grand Final secure the region's two Championship tickets, with this being the conclusive major international event happening from late October.

With this in mind and with the Playoffs starting on September 14 and ending on September 20, you can see the opening fixtures for the event below.

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals (September 14):