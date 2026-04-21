VCT Game Changers EMEA Stage 2 returns next week, here are the opening fixtures

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The first stage for the 2026 Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers EMEA season came to a close earlier this year, but it's about time for the second stage to commence and for the action to make its return.

Starting from April 27, the competitive action will kick back off, with games running for around four weeks up until May 24, with three weeks of group action and then a week for the playoffs. To this end, you may be curious about what the opening week fixtures look like and if so, we've collated this information below.

VCT Game Changers EMEA Stage 2 - Week 1 fixtures

April 27:



FOKUS Sakura vs. Gentle Mates GC



G2 Gozen vs. Twisted Orchid



Alternate aTTaX Ruby vs. Barca Esports GC



April 28:



Karmine Corp GC vs. FOKUS Sakura



ZennIT Orange GC vs. Barca Esports GC



Alternate aTTaX Ruby vs. Twisted Orchid



G2 Gozen vs. GiantX GC



April 29:



G2 Gozen vs. FOKUS Sakura



GiantX GC vs. Barca Esports GC



Gentle Mates GC vs. ZennIT Orange GC



Karmine Corp GC vs. Alternate aTTaX Ruby



April 30:



G2 Gozen vs. Barca Esports GC



GiantX GC vs. ZennIT Orange GC



Twisted Orchid vs. SK Nebula



Gentle Mates GC vs. Karmine Corp GC



Who do you regard as a favourite to win Stage 2?