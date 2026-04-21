esports
Valorant
VCT Game Changers EMEA Stage 2 returns next week, here are the opening fixtures
The next chapter of the action runs from late April until late May.
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The first stage for the 2026 Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers EMEA season came to a close earlier this year, but it's about time for the second stage to commence and for the action to make its return.
Starting from April 27, the competitive action will kick back off, with games running for around four weeks up until May 24, with three weeks of group action and then a week for the playoffs. To this end, you may be curious about what the opening week fixtures look like and if so, we've collated this information below.
VCT Game Changers EMEA Stage 2 - Week 1 fixtures
April 27:
- FOKUS Sakura vs. Gentle Mates GC
- G2 Gozen vs. Twisted Orchid
- Alternate aTTaX Ruby vs. Barca Esports GC
April 28:
- Karmine Corp GC vs. FOKUS Sakura
- ZennIT Orange GC vs. Barca Esports GC
- Alternate aTTaX Ruby vs. Twisted Orchid
- G2 Gozen vs. GiantX GC
April 29:
- G2 Gozen vs. FOKUS Sakura
- GiantX GC vs. Barca Esports GC
- Gentle Mates GC vs. ZennIT Orange GC
- Karmine Corp GC vs. Alternate aTTaX Ruby
April 30:
- G2 Gozen vs. Barca Esports GC
- GiantX GC vs. ZennIT Orange GC
- Twisted Orchid vs. SK Nebula
- Gentle Mates GC vs. Karmine Corp GC
Who do you regard as a favourite to win Stage 2?