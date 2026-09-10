VCT Game Changers Brazil Final Stage: Here are the two final fixtures with a Championship spot on the cards

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For the coming conclusive international event for the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers department, most regions are only granted a singular spot for their most recent champion. The EMEA division, which is often regarded as the most competitive for women's Valorant, gets three, but for the Brazil division, for example, only one Championship ticket is handed out.

With the Championship commencing in late October, we already have a very good idea of which Brazilian team will secure its region's ticket. As it is, the majority of the Final Stage's Playoffs have come to a close, with only two fixtures left to be played and only three teams remaining in contention.

These two matches are set to be played today and tomorrow, so as for what to expect, check out the fixtures below, with the added bit of information being the Grand Final victor secures Brazil's Championship slot.

Lower Bracket Final (September 10):



MIBR GC vs. Evil Geniuses GC at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST



Grand Final (September 11):