VCT Game Changers Americas Stage 2: The Playoffs final is set with Shopify Rebellion Gold and FlyQuest Red facing off

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It's crunch time for regional play in the world of women's competitive Valorant, as the respective Game Changers tournaments around the world are in their final stages. The EMEA action has already concluded, and all eyes are now on a handful of others, namely the Americas, Pacific, and Brazil.

Speaking about the former, the majority of the Stage 2 proceedings are already in the books, as there is only the Grand Final left to be played. This event is scheduled for September 17 at 22:00 BST/23:00 CEST and it'll see Shopify Rebellion Gold taking on FlyQuest Red for all of the marbles.

The victor will secure a spot at the conclusive international Championship event commencing in late October, with the loser set to have to compete in the regional Last Chance Qualifier in a hope to reach the major event. Needless to say, there's a lot to play for in the week ahead for these two respective teams.