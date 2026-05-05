VCT EMEA Stage 1: The eight team playoff bracket has been locked in

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The group element for the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 proceedings has now concluded, meaning of the 12 competing teams, four have been knocked out for good, while the further eight have been seeded into the playoffs bracket. This next phase of the tournament will kick off in a couple of days and run all the way until the end of next week, when a winner is to be decided and the three Masters London attendees for the region will be determined too.

As for the eliminated teams, Natus Vincere, Karmine Corp, GiantX, and PCIFIC Esports have all been knocked out. Moving over to the playoffs bracket, the two top-seeded teams remain FUT Esports and Fnatic, while the two lowest-seeded teams are Gentle Mates and BBL Esports.

With all of this in mind, the top and bottom-seeded teams are now awaiting opponents as their competition will be determined by the winner/loser of the first round of upper bracket play. These games will see Eternal Fire facing Team Heretics and Team Liquid against Team Vitality.

As for how all of this is arranged into the complete double-elimination bracket, you can see this below.