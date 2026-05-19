VCT EMEA Stage 1: Team Heretics crowned champion after defeating Team Vitality

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The first stage for the 2026 Valorant Champions Tour in the EMEA region has officially come to a close. The tournament has finally crowned a victor and determined the three squads who will be advancing and representing the region at Masters London when that commences in June.

Following a tense finale, Team Heretics ultimately came out on top over Team Vitality, where the organisation defeated its opponent in a 3-2 manner, securing the trophy, an invite to Masters London, and a spot at the Esports World Cup later in the summer too.

Beyond this, for becoming a runner-up, Team Vitality has also secured a Masters London spot, as has the third-placing team of FUT Esports. Despite being the only other squad to reach this past weekend's action, Eternal Fire missed out on everything that was on offer, by officially finishing the tournament in fourth.

Masters London is next up for these teams, with the action occurring between June 2-21, to be followed by the Esports World Cup event between July 2-12, and then a return to regional play with Stage 2 between July 15 and August 30.