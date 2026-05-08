VCT EMEA Stage 1 Playoffs: Eternal Fire and Team Vitality begin campaign with victories

HQ

The playoffs for the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 event has now begun, with this being the phase of action that will whittle down the eight qualified teams to not just a victor, but also to discover the three teams who will be representing EMEA at the Masters London event in the near future.

To this end, the tournament has now begun, with the first round of Upper Bracket action in the books and this now setting the plans for the next phase of Upper Bracket action, while the first Lower Bracket games are also seeded. As this is a double-elimination event, the Upper Bracket teams have a lifeline and can lose one match and remain alive, whereas as the Lower Bracket squads face elimination with every match they play.

With plenty planned, here are the matches coming up for the weekend ahead.

Friday, May 8 - Upper Bracket Semifinals:



FUT Esports vs. Eternal Fire at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Fnatic vs. Team Vitality at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST



Saturday, May 9 - Lower Bracket Round 1:



Team Heretics vs. BBL Esports at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Team Liquid vs. Gentle Mates at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST



Sunday, May 10 - Lower Bracket Quarterfinals:



Loser of Upper Bracket Semifinal #1 vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Round 1 #1 at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Loser of Upper Bracket Semifinal #2 vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Round 1 #2 at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST



What are you expecting from the games this weekend?