VCT EMEA Stage 1: Only four teams remain with the action to conclude this weekend

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We almost know the three teams who will be representing the EMEA region at the coming Valorant Champions Tour Masters London event, which will be happening in June. The teams who will qualify for the event are the two Upper Bracket Finalists and the winner of the Lower Bracket Semifinal from the VCT EMEA Stage 1 playoffs, which are mostly complete, with the last four games planned for this coming weekend.

So far, we know the Upper Bracket Finalists, with FUT Esports and Team Vitality set to face off for the first grand finals spot. Both these teams have secured a Masters London ticket, but we won't know the exact ticket they take until the tournament is complete. As for the final ticket, this will go to either Team Heretics or Eternal Fire, depending on who wins the Lower Bracket Semifinal.

With this in mind, the fixtures for the final four games of the VCT EMEA Stage 1 playoffs can be seen below.

Upper Bracket Final - May 15



FUT Esports vs. Team Vitality at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Lower Bracket Semifinal - May 15



Team Heretics vs. Eternal Fire at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST



Lower Bracket Final - May 16



Loser of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Semifinal at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST



Grand Final - May 17



Winner of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST



The winner of the whole tournament will also secure a spot to the Valorant tournament at the Esports World Cup in the summer.