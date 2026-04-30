VCT EMEA Stage 1: Natus Vincere eliminated with Group Alpha's playoff spots confirmed

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The final week of the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 group stage qualifiers are underway, with teams battling and grasping for last-minute wins to either avoid elimination and to secure playoffs tickets, or to improve their standing and seeding for the next phase of the action.

To this end, yesterday's matches proved to be crucial in the Group Alpha structuring, as we now know the two knocked out squads and the four playoff attendees. The full seeding for the group hasn't been completed as a handful of matches remain, but those who have secured a playoff spot have been named all the same.

With FUT Esports the confirmed group victor, we now know that Team Liquid, Team Heretics, and Gentle Mates are the three other group representatives in the playoffs. Both Natus Vincere and Karmine Corp have been knocked out of the action for good. The only thing that can marginally change as of this moment is in relation to the seeding between Team Liquid/Team Heretics/Gentle Mates, as Team Liquid and Gentle Mates will face off tomorrow in the hopes of securing second seed in the group.

As for Group Omega, the recent results haven't changed a whole lot, but tomorrow will be when we get a firm picture for the group as GiantX and Eternal Fire will face off to determine whether the former lands a playoff spot or whether this instead goes to Team Vitality, who is waiting on the brink of elimination.