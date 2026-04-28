VCT EMEA Stage 1: BBL Esports confirmed for the playoffs, Karmine Corp has been eliminated

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We've been keeping a keen eye on the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 events, as over the past week we touched upon the confirmed group winners, the confirmed playoffs squads, the only knocked out team at the time, and also what was left to play for. Following the past weekend, even more has changed, with four teams left in limbo and only two playoff tickets left to fight over...

For one, building upon our most recent report, the only change that has happened in Group Alpha is that Karmine Corp has mathematically been eliminated from the playoffs. This means that alongside group winner FUT Esports and the confirmed playoffs teams of Team Liquid and Gentle Mates, only one spot remains for either Team Heretics or Natus Vincere to snag. These two squads will not play each other in the final week of games, meaning should Team Heretics get a result during its match with FUT Esports, it will secure a playoff spot, while a loss and a NAVI victory against Karmine Corp will flip the script entirely.

Over in Group Omega, the main change is that BBL Esports has been confirmed for the playoffs. We already knew that Fnatic is the group winner, Eternal Fire is a playoffs team too, and PCIFIC Esports has been knocked out, meaning all that remains is GiantX and Team Vitality competing for the final playoff ticket from the group. Again, neither team will face each other this week, meaning GiantX simply needs to beat Eternal Fire to secure a playoff spot, while a loss and a Team Vitality victory against PCIFIC Esports will see the opposite happening.

As for this week's fixtures, they are as follows.

Wednesday, April 29:



Team Heretics vs. FUT Esports



Team Vitality vs. PCIFIC Esports



Thursday, April 30:



Natus Vincere vs. Karmine Corp



BBL Esports vs. Fnatic



Friday, May 1: