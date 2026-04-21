VCT EMEA Stage 1 2026: Fnatic and FUT Esports already confirmed for playoffs

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The first stage of the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA division is well underway, with the group stage nearing its completion. We're about to head into the fourth week of action, wherein the fate of many teams will be decided with key playoff spots on the line.

To this end however, already two of the 12 teams have secured their playoff tickets by so far being undefeated in their respective groups. FUT Esports hasn't dropped a match-up in Group Alpha whereas Fnatic is the same in Group Omega. Their work isn't quite done yet as both teams will be pushing to win their groups and secure a first-round upper bracket bye in the playoffs.

As for the rest of the teams, none of the 10 other organisations have qualified or been eliminated as of yet, but some are close on both fronts. In Group Alpha, Karmine Corp is about to be knocked out thanks to being winless in its match-ups, with the same applying to PCIFIC Esports in Group Omega. The other organisations in between still have plenty to compete for.

The next round of action will pick up from tomorrow afternoon, so expect updated news from the VCT EMEA Stage 1 very soon.