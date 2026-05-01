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Valorant

VCT China Stage 1: The playoffs bracket has been set

Playoffs action kicks off today and will conclude on May 10.

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While we'll have firm confirmation of what the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 playoffs bracket looks like as of this evening, for the Chinese region, the playoffs bracket has been locked in already with action set to commence as soon as today.

The eight teams who have survived the group stage has been named and these squads have also been seeded into a double-elimination bracket where teams will need two losses before being knocked out. With the first games happening today, May 1, and the final planned for May 10, you can see the opening match-ups below as well as the full bracket.

VCT China Stage 1 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals:


  • XLG Esports vs. Titan Esports Club

  • JD Gaming vs. Tyloo

  • All Gamers vs. Trace Esports

  • EDward Gaming vs. Dragon Ranger

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