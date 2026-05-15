VCT Americas Stage 1 Playoffs: Furia and 100 Thieves fall to lower bracket following opening round losses

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We won't actually get to learn who comes out on top of Stage 1 of the Valorant Champions Tour Americas tournament as the action won't conclude until next weekend. However, this weekend will have plenty to offer fans all the same as several matches will happen over the days ahead to whittle down the remaining eight teams to simply four survivors. To this end, there are a few promising fixtures on the cards, which you can see in full below.

It's also worth knowing that the fixtures below come after the opening matches where Leviatan dispatched Furia 2-1 and G2 Esports smashed 100 Thieves 2-0 to set up the next rounds of action across the entire bracket. Likewise, any losses for those in the lower bracket will lead to being eliminated from the tournament for good.

VCT Americas Stage 1 Playoffs fixtures (May 15-17)

Upper Bracket Semifinals (May 15):



MiBR vs. Leviathan at 22:00 BST/23:00 CEST



KRU Esports vs. G2 Esports at 1:00 BST/2:00 CEST (May 16)



Lower Bracket Round 1 (May 16):



Furia vs. NRG at 22:00 BST/23:00 CEST



100 Thieves vs. Loud at 1:00 BST/2:00 CEST (May 17)



Lower Bracket Quarterfinals (May 17):