Vauxhall unveils its fastest EV to date

HQ

Vauxhall has revealed to the world a brand-new all-electric model that claims to be its fastest to date. Known as the Mokka GSE, this is a "high-performance" car that aims to deliver a "rally feeling to the road", enabling users to get behind the wheel of a snappy and responsive vehicle that can register 0-62mph in as little as 5.9 seconds.

The Mokka GSE is powered by a 280hp motor that tops out at a 124mph speed. It has an uprated suspension, steering, and chassis, and sits 10mm lower than the base model, a design philosophy that reflects the rally styling that features a rally-inspired front and rear.

It has sports seats, a total weight of less than 1.6 tonnes, a 10-inch infotainment display, and all of this combines for a car that aims to "deliver true OMG moments in everyday use." Information on the launch and the pricing will come at a later date.

Vauxhall

This is an ad: