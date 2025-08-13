Vauxhall teases a new sporty concept model that will be unveiled at IAA Mobility in September

HQ

Vauxhall will have a new model to present to the world at the upcoming IAA Mobility 2025 when that happens between September 8-14. As has been confirmed in a press release, this model has yet to reveal its full name or appearance, but we are told that it shares a "clear connection" with the GSE sub-brand and that it is the "next evolutionary step" of the Vauxhall Compass.

Otherwise, while details are sparse right now, we are informed that this concept model "will explore the boundaries of battery-electric performance vehicles," and that it will have an "aerodynamic and eye-catching design" that uses "truncated triangular elements" as a "subtle nod to historic and iconic motorsport vehicles".

We'll get to meet this car, learn its name, and see it in full in around a month at IAA Mobility.

