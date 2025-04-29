Vatican sets May 7 for papal conclave

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City . The College of Cardinals has officially scheduled May 7 as the start date for the conclave that will elect the next pope, opting to delay the vote by two days to allow time for informal meetings and consensus-building.

Following the funeral of Pope Francis, over a hundred cardinals gathered in the Vatican to exchange views, build relationships, and navigate internal dynamics before the solemn process begins inside the Sistine Chapel.

With various factions voicing both support for Francis' legacy and a return to more traditional stances, unity remains a key concern. Discussions so far have highlighted the challenge of balancing pastoral outreach with doctrinal clarity.