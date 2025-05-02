English
Vatican prepares for conclave: Chimney installed on Sistine Chapel roof

The Sistine Chapel now has a chimney for papal smoke signals ahead of the conclave set to begin on May 7.

The latest news on Vatican City. We now know that Vatican workers have completed the installation of the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel, marking the start of preparations for the upcoming papal conclave.

The chimney will serve to burn the ballots during the election process, with black smoke indicating no decision and white smoke confirming the election of a new pope. The conclave, set to begin on May 7, will see 133 cardinals, most appointed by Pope Francis.

White smoke from the chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel (Vatican City). It indicates that the Pope has been elected // Shutterstock

