Vatican moves Antoni Gaudí one step closer to sainthood

HQ

Over a century after his death, Antoni Gaudí, the visionary behind Barcelona's Sagrada Familia, has taken his first formal step toward sainthood. In a statement released on Monday, Pope Francis acknowledged his "heroic virtues," signalling the start of a process that many devotees have awaited for decades.

Known for blending devotion with design, Gaudí's architectural works, especially the unfinished basilica, have inspired not only admiration but also spiritual reflection and even conversion. As the Sagrada Familia nears its 2026 completion date, the question remains: Do you see something sacred in the way Gaudí shaped his buildings?