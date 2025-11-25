Vatican in new decree: One spouse is enough for Catholics

HQ

The Vatican has reaffirmed that Catholics should marry only one spouse for life, emphasizing the exclusivity and lifelong commitment of traditional marriage.

In a new decree approved by Pope Leo (via Reuters), the Church criticizes polygamy, particularly in Africa, and discourages multiple sexual or romantic relationships.

The document stresses that authentic marriage "requires such an intimate and totalising relationship that it cannot be shared with others" and that marriage between two people demands exclusivity.

The decree, which does not address same-sex relationships or divorce, highlights the "richness and fruitfulness" of lifelong, monogamous unions.

Discussions around polygamy and polyamory had been debated at Vatican summits in 2023 and 2024, with Church leaders emphasizing that intensity in relationships cannot be found through multiple partners.

While the Church maintains its lifelong view of marriage, it continues to allow annulments in cases where marriages were not properly contracted and reassures that partners are not obliged to remain in abusive relationships.