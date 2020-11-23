Variable refresh rate will come for PS5 later

You're watching Advertisements

With both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X launched, gamers are having a really good next-gen time right now. But as they are new consoles, there are also some things that is still missing or not working as well as they should. One of these things for PlayStation 5 is the lack of Variable Refresh Rate, something both Microsoft's new consoles support.

With this, the consoles themselves decide when the screen should show a new frame, which effectively removes all so called screen tearing and gives an overall smoother experience. Fortunately, the new consoles can of course be upgraded with software, and this is something Sony plans to do, according to their PS5 FAQ:

"After a future system software update, PS5 owners will be able to use the VRR feature of compatible TVs when playing games that support VRR,"

When this update will be released remains to be seen, but we hope it is prioritised by Sony as it really is a killer feature.