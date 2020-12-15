Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Pokémon Go

Vanillite makes its Pokémon Go debut in a new Christmas event

Pikachu, Delibird, and Cubchoo will also be seen sporting new Christmas-themed costumes.

Niantic has just revealed how Pokémon Go plans to celebrate everybody's favourite holiday. Starting December 22, there will be a series of events taking place in-game inspired by the festive period and these will conclude on December 31.

During the event period, Vanillite, the ice cream Pokémon, is set to make its Pokémon Go debut. Also, fan favourites such as Pikachu, Delibird, and Cubchoo will be seen out in the wild sporting some adorable bows and Christmas sweaters.

Ice type Pokémon will also be everywhere due this short period, as they are found more commonly in eggs, max raid battles, and just generally out in the wild. There will also be a whole range of Christmas-themed avatar items and stickers coming to the game too.

You can find out more details here.

Pokémon Go

