Vanillaware won't let Atlus release Unicorn Overlord for PC

Today, it seems that virtually all developers and publishers have begun to realize that you can sell more games if you include more formats, where PC in particular is usually considered a no brainer because it is an open format.

But not everyone agrees. Nintendo is perhaps the best example and if you want to play their titles, you have to get their hardware. However, there are also developers who don't even have their own format to support that are thinking along the same lines.

These include Vanillaware, who this week released the unanimously acclaimed Unicorn Overlord (read our review explaining why you need to play this here). In an interview with the game's publisher Atlus over at Destructoid, it is revealed that Vanillaware specifically stopped a PC release:

"As a publisher, we would like to deliver it to PC users as well, but per our agreement with Vanillaware, we are only releasing on console. In other words, there are no plans to port it to PC currently."

We don't get an explanation, but at least we know why there is no PC edition.