Vanillaware does not plan to develop DLC or sequels to Unicorn Overlord

This year we've had a lot of great games in the RPG genre. Possibly the most prolific and quality year in history, and one of the best examples of how rich and varied the genre is has been Vanillaware's Unicorn Overlord, with Atlus as publisher.

The title featured an epic story told in episodes and missions that mixed narrative with real-time tactical strategy and automated battles, conditioned by prior preparation. The game worked very well on a technical level, and boasts some of the best art in all of 2024. But now you have to assume that, if you've already played it, you'll have to treasure the experience as something unique, because that's how it's going to stay.

Unicorn Overlord director Takafumi Noma said in an interview with GamesRadar+ that there were no plans to expand the game's content with expansions or even sequels. This news may sadden many, but it makes us appreciate even more the excellent work of Noma and his team on Unicorn Overlord as a timeless gem.