Vanessa Kirby goes on a one-night criminal bender in Netflix's Night Always Comes

Vanessa Kirby is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, largely because she will soon enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe and bring her version of Susan Storm to life in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. But shortly after that, Kirby will be back in an alternative project that has a very different vibe...

Replacing the hopeful and super theme of Marvel's First Family, Kirby's next gig is known as Night Always Comes, and it follows a woman who finds herself wrapped up in all manner of criminal activity as she cruises through Portland's underbelly over one night in an attempt to pull together enough cash to save her family from eviction. Yep, the Baxter Building is being traded for crack dens in this gritty Netflix project.

Set to arrive on Netflix on August 15, you can see the trailer and the synopsis for Night Always Comes below.

"Facing eviction in a city her family can no longer afford, a woman plunges into a desperate and increasingly dangerous all-night search to raise $25,000."