Vanessa and Colossus to return for Deadpool 3

We reported a little while ago that Morena Baccarin was in talks to return to her role of Vanessa in the upcoming Deadpool 3, and now after a few more discussions, the actress and Marvel Studios have agreed upon that very return.

Because it has been reported that Baccarin will be back as Vanessa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick, and that alike Ryan Reynolds' titular antagonist, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Karan Soni's Dopinder, and Leslie Uggams' Blind Al, she will be making her debut in the MCU, alongside Stefan Kapicic's Colossus, who has also been confirmed for the film.

As for when Deadpool 3 will be arriving in cinemas, the movie is slated to release in November 2024.

Thanks, Deadline.