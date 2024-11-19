Vandythepink shows off designer Pokémon collection

HQ

Pokémon is known for collaborating with a lot of brands, and the latest clothes designer on the list is Vandythepink. The collaboration launches today, although it is not yet live at the time of writing, and it features some very cool designs.

There are snug hoodies in the style of Espeon and Umbreon, as well as Snorlax and Machop hoodies, too. It might look like you're wearing the skin of a Pokémon, but we're sure those hoodies will keep you warm in these colder months.

There's also a Charizard varsity jacket, baggy jeans with Pokémon designs on them, and plenty more to dig through on Instagram. Prices aren't yet live, but hoodies are expected to go for over $100, and the varsity jacket is expected to cost around $180.