Vancouver Surge locks in its 2025 Call of Duty League squad

The Call of Duty League's relatively short history has been filled with relocations and team rebrandings. Recently we saw Cloud9 take over the New York Subliners and rename them Cloud9 New York, long in the past we saw the Chicago Huntsman leave behind the Great Lakes in favour of Texas to become OpTic Texas, and the most significant cases has seen the Paris Legion move to Las Vegas and the London Royal Ravens switch to Carolina. With all these major moves in mind, it can be easy to forget that the Seattle Surge is crossing the Canadian border and switching over to its almost sister-city of Vancouver to become the Vancouver Surge in the 2025 season.

With this rebrand and relocation in mind, the Vancouver Surge has now presented the squad it will be fielding for the 2025 season. It will feature the two returning stars of Jovan "04" Rodriguez and Jordan "Abuzah" François, each of whom are being bolstered by the arrival of Charlie "Hicksy" Hicks and Byron "Nastie" Plumridge. Raymond "Rambo" Lussier will be coaching the team.

We still don't know exactly when the Call of Duty League will be back for its 2025 season, but it will likely be kicking off sometime in December.