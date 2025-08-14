Vancouver Surge confirms departure of its entire team

HQ

The 2025/26 season for the Call of Duty League will see a very different version of the Vancouver Surge featured. We say this because the organisation has confirmed that it has cut ties with its entire squad, meaning the following players and staff are now all free agents and able to explore opportunities elsewhere:



Jovan "04" Rodriguez



Byron "Nastie" Plumridge



Travis "Neptune" McCloud



Jordan "Abuzah" François (assistant coach)



Raymond "Rambo" Lussier (head coach)



It's unclear who the Surge will be looking at as replacements for all of these departures, but in the announcement post, we are told: "From clearing the slate to raising the tide, we'll aim high on building a new wave for the Surge."