Vancouver man charged after deadly attack on Filipino festival

HQ

The latest news on Canada . Canadian authorities have charged Vancouver resident Kai-Ji Adam Lo with eight counts of second-degree murder after he drove an SUV into a Filipino festival crowd, killing at least 11 people and injuring many more.

Police confirmed that Lo, who has a known history of mental health issues, acted alone and that terrorism is not suspected. The incident, described as one of the darkest in Vancouver's history, has prompted a massive investigation involving more than 100 officers.

As the community mourns and global messages of support pour in, leaders at all levels have pledged to stand by the victims and their families. For now, it remains to be seen how the case and community recovery will unfold in the coming weeks.