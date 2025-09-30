Vance warns United States "headed to a shutdown" after meeting with Democrats "I think we're headed to a shutdown," he said.

Vice President JD Vance just said the United States is "headed to a shutdown" after a tense White House meeting with Democrats a few hours ago failed to deliver a breakthrough. Lawmakers remain split over whether healthcare measures should be tied to a short-term funding bill, with Republicans pushing for a narrower approach. While shutdown battles have become routine in Washington, the standoff leaves federal workers and essential services exposed to disruption as the Tuesday midnight deadline (0400 GMT Wednesday). Washington,DC, United States, May 8 2025, Vice President JD vance attends an event in the East room at the White House // Shutterstock